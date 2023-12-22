‘Tis the season of sustainability: Christmas goes green in Bengaluru

December 22, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

Bengaluru Sustainability is catching up with most aspects of life, including festivities, and Christmas celebrations in Bengaluru are also following suit. From long lasting trees to wooden ornaments, green Christmas decor is in demand in the city.

Advent Christmas Store, owned by a brother-sister duo, Alex and Tinu Santiago on Commercial Street, opens only in November and December. The store offers long lasting synthetic trees ranging from a five-feet tree for ₹2,500 to a 10-feet tree for ₹45,000. Ms. Santiago said that their six-feet tree which costs ₹12,000 was the most in demand.

A myriad of festive decorations like small and large globes, LED lights, wreaths fashioned with reindeers, and innovative tree-toppers, all made out of fibre, are also popular.

When asked about the long-term usability of these products, she said, “We import most of our products from the Netherlands and a few from Taiwan. They can last a minimum of five years. As youngsters, we are concerned about sustainable celebrations.”

A customer, after being asked about how they make their Christmas decorations sustainable, said “We bought our tree 15 years ago and now we only buy a few decorative items each year to add to an eight-year-old collection of festive decorations.”

Another customer said that this is her first year buying a synthetic tree since the organic tree she was growing was now too big for her house. When asked where she got the tree from originally, she said “A close family member owns a tree orchard where he grows and sells all sizes of Christmas trees”.

Varnam is a craft collective in Indiranagar that specialises in Channapatna toys including those sold as Christmas ornaments.

“They are all wooden and made with natural colours and all the raw waste and wood waste is repurposed into making other products like incense sticks or beads,” said the owner of Varnam, Karthik Vaidyanathan.

He elaborated on how his customers prefer to repair their products instead of buying new ones, “In case a string breaks, they come back and ask to restring it.”

Not just buying sustainable products, many also take pride in making their own Christmas decor. Musa Rethie Jasmine, a student, said, “Our family uses old and new decorations to keep their celebration fun and full of surprises. My grandmother enjoys building special wooden huts for Jesus instead of buying them.”

