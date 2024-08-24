GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tipper lorry damages 35 electric poles in Bengaluru, power supply cut off to thousands

The driver of the lorry, reportedly in inebrited condition, dragged 35 poles from Chikkabanavara Circle to a Santhe Beedi after the wire got stuck in the tipper.

Updated - August 24, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 11:17 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity supply to approximately 6,000 installations in and around Jalahalli division of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has been affected after a tipper lorry dragged and damaged 35 LT electric poles near Chikkabanavara circle in the early hours of Saturday.

Power supply was affected in parts of Chikkabanavara, Hesaraghatta, and Soladevanahalli. According to a Bescom official, the accident occurred at around 2.20 a.m. on the Chikkabanavara – Hesaraghatta main road.

“He dragged 35 poles from Chikkabanavara Circle to a Santhe Beedi after the wire got stuck in the tipper. He did not even know he had dragged the poles until an auto rickshaw driver alerted him,” he said.

Due to the damage, the power supply to 34 transformers has been affected. The work has already begun on the restoration of the poles as well as power supply. “By afternoon, power will be restored to at least 30 transformers. By evening, we will finish replacing all the damaged poles and will have power restored to the houses,” the official said. The accident has damaged approximately ₹5 lakh worth of infrastructure.

Bescom officials said that they had lodged a complaint with the police. Reports from the Chikkabanavara Traffic police said that the lorry was transporting m-sand, and the driver was in a drowsy state when the accident occurred. A JCB was later brought to the spot to clear the sand which had spilled over onto the road. The police have nabbed the tipper driver named Mani.

While sources in Bescom said that the driver was in a drunken state when the incident occurred, police said that they are awaiting the medical report to confirm.

Related Topics

bengaluru / electricity production and distribution

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.