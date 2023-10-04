ADVERTISEMENT

Timings of 314 South Western Railway trains revised

October 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru Division operates a total of 396 trains

The Hindu Bureau

Passenger timetable revision is done annually in October in consultation with other railway zones. | Photo Credit: file photo

The timings of 314 trains of the 568 trains running in the South Western Railway have been revised.

Addressing the media, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division, on Tuesday (Oct. 3) highlighted the major changes in the running pattern of trains that are operated from the Bengaluru Division with effect from October 1, 2023.

She said that the passenger timetable revision is done annually in October in consultation with other railway zones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the Bengaluru Division operates a total of 396 trains; and on average 264 trains are run every day, out of which 205 are express and 59 are passenger trains.

Ms. Hariprasad said four pairs of new trains have been introduced, the frequency of one pair of trains has been increased and three pairs of trains have been extended, according to a release from SWR, Bengaluru Division.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US