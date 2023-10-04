HamberMenu
Timings of 314 South Western Railway trains revised

Bengaluru Division operates a total of 396 trains

October 04, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Passenger timetable revision is done annually in October in consultation with other railway zones.

| Photo Credit: file photo

The timings of 314 trains of the 568 trains running in the South Western Railway have been revised.

Addressing the media, Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Admin), Bengaluru Division, on Tuesday (Oct. 3) highlighted the major changes in the running pattern of trains that are operated from the Bengaluru Division with effect from October 1, 2023.

She said that the passenger timetable revision is done annually in October in consultation with other railway zones.

She said the Bengaluru Division operates a total of 396 trains; and on average 264 trains are run every day, out of which 205 are express and 59 are passenger trains.

Ms. Kusuma said four pairs of new trains have been introduced, the frequency of one pair of trains has been increased and three pairs of trains have been extended, according to a release from SWR, Bengaluru Division.

