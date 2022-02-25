Time to nurture artistic skills of children

JSW Paints, in association with The Hindu Young World, hosts Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022

JSW Paints in association with The Hindu Young World is hosting the Futurescapes Painting Competition 2022, open for students from Classes 3 to 12. The event provides an opportunity for children to showcase their artistic talents. The competition will have a preliminary round, zonal round and a final round. For the sub-junior category comprising students of Classes 3 to 5, the topics for the prelims are ‘Tourism in India’ or ‘Save Nature’

The junior category with students of Classes 6 to 8 can present artwork on the topics ‘India - the Land of Culture’ or ‘Gender Equality’. For senior classes, students from Classes 9 to 12 have been given the topics ‘My Vision for India in 2050’ or ‘Preserve our Wildlife’.

To register and for instructions regarding the competition, log on to ywc.thehindu.com/jswpaints. Students can complete the registration process by uploading a clear scanned copy of their painting and generate a Unique Registration Number.

This should be written on the drawing sheet with other details and the physical drawing should be sent to the office of The Hindu, 19 & 21, Bhagwan Mahaveer Road, Bengaluru – 560001 On the front of the sheet, the Unique Registration Number and topic should be written and on the other side, the participant’s name, class, school name (with branch), city, state, category of participation, parent’s name, and registered email id and mobile number.

The last date for online registration and submission is February 28. The painting should reach The Hindu office on or before March 3. If a participant qualifies for the finale, the date and details will be intimated through the registered email id.

In case of any queries or clarifications, schools, students or parents may contact Mr. Raghavendra N B Desai on mobile: 9986196254 or call the toll-free number 1800 102 1878 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.