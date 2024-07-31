Time to bury the cables dangling dangerously in Bengaluru

Dangling dangerously across Bengaluru city, Optic Fibre Cables (OFCs) are a menace that simply refuses to go away despite years of trying to push them underground. A whopping 2,336 km of illegal cables now hang from trees, electric poles and other public infrastructure, making it all a messy safety concern, a blot on the city’s urban aesthetics and a system gone completely wrong.

The issue had triggered widespread outrage, when an electric pole crashed on a college student in August 2023 leaving her grievously injured with 35% burns in the city’s Suddaguntepalya. A concrete mixer truck had pulled the illegal cables attached to the pole. A similar accident in Kadubeesanahalli had a 23-year-old man trapped under a fallen pole, enmeshed in a labyrinth of cables.

This apparent disregard for public safety continues unaddressed while smart city roads are designed with underground utility ducts specifically intended to take these cables. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) had asked Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and cellular operators to take out illegal cables linked to electric poles by July 8. That deadline has come and gone with a solution nowhere in sight.

Proper system needed

But the cellular operators say they are all for taking the cables underground if there is a proper system in place. Preferring anonymity, the spokesperson for one of the operators has this to say: “In many areas, the operators did take the required approval to go underground. But in several places, they are not allowed to dig due to the ongoing Smart City project works.”

The operators, the spokesperson contends, are not looking to cut costs. “It makes more sense to take the official approval than going overground and paying the penalty. It is way more costly, and no operator wants to do that since it affects their brand value too. What we want is a system that is properly ironed out.”

However, local TV networks often prefer to bypass the costly underground route and take the overhead route, over houses, trees and electric poles. The ugly mess of wires and cables even alongside fully completed Smart city roads is symptomatic of a problem that runs deep. Low-hanging cables have been particularly dangerous to motorcycles, a risk aggravated by poorly lit streets.

ISPs responsible: BBMP

But Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Engineer Lokesh Mahadevaiah is not ready to absolve the ISPs. “Local networks are only a small portion of these wires and cables. Most of them are attached to the ISPs. When we cut those cables, OFC-linked services are the ones that get affected,” he points out.

The Palike, he informs, has been conducting special drives to remove the illegal overhead cables. “For instance, we did a three-day drive covering Old Madras Road, Old Airport Road and ITPL Main Road in Mahadevapura. But soon after we take down the cables, we get complaints galore that internet services are affected and people are not able to work. There is immense pressure. We get calls even from the Central Government, and within 24 hours, the cables are back,” he explains.

Although there is no ‘overhead’ provision, OFC companies are at times offered the option provided the cables are at heights far above public movement. However, as Lokesh points out, birds perch on them and due to other factors, the cables start hanging low. “There is also the option to take the cables down into the utility ducts of the Smart City roads, but they don’t do that,” he says.

Take cables to utility ducts

The only way is to cut the cables if they are not taken into the ducts built specifically for that, notes V. Ravichandar, who helped catalyse TenderSURE roads, which involved the provision of utilities. “It is equivalent to bulldozer justice. Once you have the alternate avenue set up in the road, the authorities have to enforce it. I can understand on roads where there is no alternative.”

More and more power lines are now being taken underground. “It is ridiculous that the OFC cables are still over ground. On normal roads without underground utility ducts, they have to drill like how Reliance did for Jio. It is doable across the city, with a policy,” says Ravichandar.

Trenchless Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) has been employed by some agencies, including GAIL in many city areas. But here too, there is a problem as Lokesh points out: “When we give permission for 10km of HDD, they lay cables for 100km. They even threaten us if we question.”

Several meetings have been held between representatives of the OFC companies, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the BBMP Commissioner to resolve the issues, but the overhead cable menace continues. The underground mess of utilities under multiple parastatal agencies, including BWSSB, GAIL, Bescom and the Smart City works have only complicated matters.

Last leg approval gaps

“They just need to put the rules, regulations and policies in order and iron out the issues properly,” says the spokesperson, who wishes to remain anonymous. “In many cases, the cables are left hanging at the last leg. Even if the OFC cables are underground, they need to be taken out to connect to individual houses. The last leg approval often does not come through easily even after paying the prescribed fee due to bureaucratic red tape,” the spokesperson explains.

But the BBMP Chief Engineer counters that the Palike cannot be blamed for everything. “The operators too should have a social responsibility. The problem cannot be resolved through enforcement alone. The operators want all kinds of flexibility, they want to go overhead even if it is illegal. All of them are major companies, let them be responsible,” he says.

A terrible nuisance

As the buck is passed back and forth, road-users and pedestrians bear the brunt of the OFC problem. Seasoned legal activist and a senior citizen himself, Dattatreya Devare articulates it aptly when he says, “These cables are a big nuisance for walkers. It is a terrible problem. The cables are often in a rolled up condition and you need to be really careful not to get entangled and fall.”

To aggravate the problem, citizens are not even aware who is responsible for the mess. “We really don’t know who to approach. Accountability is a big issue. It is not clear cut,” notes Devare, echoing the sentiments of lakhs of ordinary motorists and walkers struggling to navigate the city’s urban mess.

