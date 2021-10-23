‘Time to be proud, not complacent’

17% have not received the first dose and 62% are yet to receive the second

India, having crossed the target of administering 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine, has no time for complacency considering that still 17% have not received their first dose and 62% of people are yet to receive their second dose, said Health Minister K. Sudhakar.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, he said Karnataka had performed well because of meticulous planning. The State has a stock of 60 lakh doses at present, he said.

‘Historic achievement’

Referring to the global data on COVID-19 deaths, the percentage of infection per one lakh persons and rate of vaccination, he said that although India had begun late, it had increased the pace of vaccination to reach 100 crore doses, which was a “historic achievement.” And this had been possible despite political parties casting aspersions over efficacy of the vaccine itself during the initial phase. “Because of the misinformation campaign by Congress, many developed vaccine hesitancy,” he alleged.

At another event in Hubballi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too said that achievement of the vaccination milestone meant it was, “Time to be proud, but not to be complacent.” He said that COVID-19 had had shown us the inadequacies in our health infrastructure and helped us overcome them by plugging the loopholes. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have learnt that a calamity can be turned into an opportunity,” he said. He added that in one year, the number of hospital beds in Karnataka had gone up by 1.25 lakh and there are now oxygenated beds in taluk hosptials too.

Criticism from Congress

Meanwhile, opposition Congress leaders highlighted the ‘failure’ of the ruling party in containing the spread of COVID-19 and how it had resulted in death and misery to lakhs. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that administering 100 lakh doses in 10 months cannot be celebrated as a unparalleled achievement. He pointed out that China has so far administered 225 crore doses. “Countries like China and America are getting ready to administer booster doses,” he said.

‘Ineffective handling’

Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad had earlier said that the Union Government led by Narendra Modi, instead of rejoicing over 100 crore vaccination doses in the country, should tender an apology to the people for ineffective handling of COVID-19 that has led to the death of about 4 million people in the country. “Both the Government and we have failed to address people’s problem. It is natural that people depend on the government in these tough times. Reaching 100 crore vaccination doses is not a thing that needs to be celebrated,” he said.