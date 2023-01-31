ADVERTISEMENT

Timber smuggling racket unearthed, 164 teakwood logs seized

January 31, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Mobile Squad of Bengaluru unit unearthed an inter-State timber smuggling racket and seized 164 teakwood logs being transported from Tumakuru to Tamil Nadu.

Based on a tip-off, a team intercepted the truck carrying the logs on NICE Road after a hot chase. The officials arrested Hidayathulla Baig, truck owner, Sheikh Irfan, truck driver, and his assistant Sadiq Pasha.

Initial probe revealed that the accused were transporting the logs illegally without any permit. The logs were being cut from a farmland in Tavarekere in Tumakuru and taken to Tamil Nadu.

The accused are said to be carriers while the kingpin of this racket is still at large and efforts are on to track him down, a police officer said.

The total value of the seized items is estimated to be ₹15 lakh.

