Bengaluru

Tigress killed by gaur in Bandipur

A tigress aged around nine or 10 years was found dead in Bandipur Tiger Reserve late on Tuesday.

A close examination of the carcass indicated that the tigress was badly injured in a fight with Indian Gaur.

Officials said the post-mortem examination of the carcass also indicated the presence of wounds likely to have been inflicted by a gaur.

That there was no foul play was reinforced by the presence of claws and canines apart from the skin which was intact and was beginning to decay. The carcass was subsequently incinerated as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol.


