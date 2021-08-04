‘Tight vigil on people moving out during night curfew’

Bengaluru

04 August 2021 01:21 IST

Curbs on number of passengers in autos, taxis to continue

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the city police have teamed up to heighten the surveillance during night curfew. The police will keep a tight vigil on people venturing out between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. without valid reasons.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, “Though the COVID-19 cases are low in our State, considering the rising number of cases in neighbouring States, there is a need for stringent enforcement of existing rules to contain the spread of the virus. We held a meeting on enforcement of rules in which DCPs of the city police commissionerate and zonal joint commissioners of the BBMP have taken part. They will take all the required measures at the local level.”

He also said restrictions imposed by the government on allowing only two passengers to travel in autorickshaws and taxis would continue.

Advertising

Advertising

On institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra without negative RT-PCR reports, he said people who would opt for institutional quarantine in identified hotels have to pay for their stay. However, those who agree to stay in facilities provided by the BBMP will not be charged. He said that RT-PCR reports are usually received in 24 hours of giving the swab for tests.

Though the BBMP is insisting on institutional quarantine for people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra at railway stations and check-posts, people have been seen arguing with health officials and refusing for swab tests. On this development, he said, “We are taking steps in the interest of people of the city. Collection of swabs for test and institutional quarantine helps in avoiding spread of COVID-19 in the community. People should understand the situation and cooperate with the health officials.”

When asked if the BBMP has proposed to the government on imposing weekend curfew in the city, Mr. Gupta said, “At present, in the city, around 450 cases are getting reported per day and 20 to 30 patients are getting admitted to hospitals through BBMP referrals. Going by the current trend, we do not see the need for imposing weekend curfew. However, existing containment rules will be strictly enforced and depending on the situation in the coming days, further measures will be taken. We are also holding meetings with experts to review the situation,” he said.

Considering the growing number of positive cases in apartment complexes, the BBMP will hold a meeting with residents’ welfare associations.

On the shortage of vaccines, Mr. Gupta reiterated that in July, the BBMP did not receive the dosages as expected and hoped to receive more doses in August. “The Central government procures the dosages and distributes them to the State governments. We have been regularly appraising the State government on the requirement in the city,” he said.