Tight security in R.R. Nagar constituency ahead of bypolls

Bengaluru

03 November 2020 00:45 IST

As many as 2,563 police personnel will be deployed as part of elaborate security arrangements for the byelection in R.R. Nagar Assembly constituency, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said on Monday.

Mr. Pant said that an Additional Police Commissioner, two Deputy Commissioners, eight Assistant Commissioners, 30 inspectors, 94 police sub-inspectors, 185 assistant sub-inspectors, head constables, constables, and Home Guards, were among those deployed for security.

Three companies of the Central Armed Police force, 19 platoons of the Karnataka State Reserve Police, among others, would be patrolling round the clock to monitor law and order, Mr. Pant said.

There are 678 polling booths in 141 places; 82 booths have been declared as critical where Central forces will be deployed. The other 596 are general booths, which will be monitored by the reserve police and the city police. As many as 112 mobile squads have been formed to maintain law and order.

Central security forces and the local police held a flag march in the West division on Monday.