Tight security in CBD area for New Year’s Eve celebration

December 20, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated December 21, 2022 12:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police Commissioner has issued a set of guidelines for the jurisdictional DCPs to ensure peaceful New Year’s Eve celebrations.

In a circular issued on December 19, Monday, C.H. Pratap Reddy instructed the DCPs to take strict measures to step up vigil.

The police have been told to put up checkpoints, and conduct random inspection of vehicles and ensure no parking in the CBD areas. There will be intensified patrolling in CBD areas, and police would take strict action against eve teasers.

Police have asked to be in touch with Bescom officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the areas where there are gatherings. They have been asked to ban vehicle movement on flyovers.

