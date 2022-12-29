Tight security for New Year’s eve celebrations in Bengaluru and police impose 1 a.m. deadline

December 29, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The city police have made elaborate security arrangements for the New Year’s eve, with over 8,500 police personnel to ensure no untoward incident happens and there is no overcrowding.

Amidst new COVID-19 restrictions, the city police have imposed a 1 a.m. deadline on the festivities.

City Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy said they have also set up women safety islands and watch towers at strategic locations.

Apart from CCTV cameras, drones, and enforcement cameras, the city police have used geo-tagging app to map 1.7 lakh CCTV cameras installed in and around the city, which will be utilised in case of any eventualities and investigation, he said.

He advised people not to drink and drive and use the public transport. He said hospitals have also been roped in to provide dedicated beds for inebriated people showing unruly behaviour to keep them under medical watch.

Mr. Reddy said that as a special case, the deadline for the use of loudspeakers and public address systems had been relaxed till midnight, but those using it have to take police permission.

“Teams will be patrolling with decibel meters to check that the noise levels do not cross the permissible limits,” he said.

Though the COVID-19 protocols are in place, people entering public places are advised to remove masks for security checks.

People with licenced weapons have been asked not to carry arms during celebrations and the hotels and party organisers have been advised not to allow people carrying arms.

The most sought-after destination in the city for the celebrations, Brigade Road, will turn into a fortress on New Year’s eve.

Apart from traffic restriction on Brigade Road on Friday, the entrance of M.G. Road and Brigade Road will have doorframe metal detectors and anti-sabotage checks in place.

The city police have been instructed to keep an eye on rave parties and drug-peddling incidents and conduct special drives.

In December alone, the city police have registered 547 cases under the NDPS Act, arrested 637 people, and recovered 344.7 kg of drugs.