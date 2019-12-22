Tight security for Monday’s rally at Eidgah ground

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to monitor the law and order situation during the rally organised to oppose CAA at Quddus Saheb Eidgah ground on Monday.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told mediapersons on Sunday that the rally was aimed at conveying the message of peace and communal harmony as the Chief Minister had assured that Muslims are not going to be affected in any way by the CAA.

As over 50,000 people are expected to attend the programme, the police have deployed 113 platoons of reserve police force along with two companies of Central Industrial Security Force to monitor law and order. As many as 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed and the police have convened several rounds of meetings with the organisers to maintain peace, Mr. Rao said, adding that the organisers would be held responsible for any untoward incident.

A separate team of police have been deployed to monitor CCTV cameras to identify mischief mongers. A local intelligence network has been put in place to monitor the situation. This is in addition to self-regulation and deployment of volunteers by the organisers to help the people participating in the event.

Restrictions will be placed on traffic movement in and around the rally site, especially on Millers Road and Nandidurga Road.

Senior officers have been directed to supervise the security arrangements and intensify patrolling in the area.

Shops, commercial establishments, schools and offices would function normally. “There are no prohibitory orders. We expect the programme to pass off peaceful, as assured by the organisers,” Mr. Rao said.

Parking facility for vehicles bringing people to the programme via five routes across the city have been arranged at Chamara Mantapa on Jayamahal road, Fun World ground, Circus ground and Amanullah Khan ground.

Motorists heading to Cantonment have been requested to take alternative routes between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to avoid traffic snarls.