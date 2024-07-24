GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ticketless bus passengers penalised

Published - July 24, 2024 07:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

In its drive against ticketless travel, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation conducted checks on its buses operated in the State and neighbouring States during June 2024. KSRTC, in a release, said that in June 2024, the corporation’s vigilance squad checked as many as 43,126 buses and detected 3,522 cases of pilferage, besides penalising as many as 3,610 ticketless passengers for travelling without tickets and collected a fine of ₹5,97,517 from them. Further, the release stated that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring staff.

