ThumbaThanks to all healthcare, frontline workers

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) handling of the third wave of COVID-19 has been well appreciated and several citizens have taken to social media platforms to highlight the proactive measures taken by the civic body.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, on Tuesday, took to social media and said that over 400 tele-callers and support staff, over 500 doctors worked round-the-clock from 35 control rooms and one central war room.

“Two years since the #Pandemic, 1000s of #Healthcare and #Frontline workers have tirelessly worked. If you wish to share appreciation to someone who made a difference, #BBMP will join hands to offer #ThumbaThanks,” he tweeted and invited citizens to email details and photo to Thumbathanks.BBMP@gmail.com.

The third wave of the pandemic has been met successfully, and now, our aim should be to face any upcoming waves efficiently, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

The civic chief also chaired a virtual meeting with the BBMP COVID-19 expert committee. A press release said over 3,000 persons who have tested positive are being triaged every day at their homes by the active mobile triage units (MTUs), and through tele triaging by doctors and staff from the various control rooms.