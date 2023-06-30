THTalksBengaluru: Tough to enforce silent zones, says Police Commissioner

June 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said enforcement of “No Honking” silent zones was tough. “Presently, nearly 97% of traffic enforcement is contactless. But silent zones cannot be enforced through cameras. A policeman needs to be present at these zones to book cases for these violations. This will need huge manpower on the ground, or there has to be a technological upgrade. Till then it is tough to enforce them,” he said.

The commissioner said while police responded to several complaints of loud music being played every night, they had now decided to book FIRs against repeat offenders. Responding to a reader’s question requesting a crackdown on the use of megaphones by pushcart hawkers, he said he would look into the same and see if the police or the civic body was the right authority for the same.

Drugs a societal problem

Narcotics is not just a policing problem but a societal problem, said City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda. He said apart from the easy availability of drugs, the acceptability of drugs among the young and teenagers was alarming. “There is peer pressure among children today to use drugs. When we cracked down on the sale of tobacco near schools and colleges, we found even drugs were being sold there. So we have taken up an outreach programme to all schools and colleges, educating students about the ill effects of drug abuse. In fact, after this outreach programme, our officers have started getting better inputs about drug use on campuses and nearby,” he said.

