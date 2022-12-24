THtalksBengaluru: More traffic lights to be installed in newly added areas 

December 24, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Traffic management in an ever-growing city remains quite a challenge for the traffic police. With more and more rural areas being added to the BBMP limits, the demand has also grown from such areas for better traffic regulation, traffic lights and signages. Dr. M. A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, assured, during the live chat on December 24 that such areas will be the points of focus in the near future.

“We are going to have some more traffic signals, particularly on the outskirts. For example, on Sarjapur Road, we want to have two more traffic lights at junctions. Similarly, in areas like Bagalagunte, Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, and Kumbalgodu, in the south areas beyond J.P. Nagar, like Sarakki, traffic has increased to a large extent and we will be focussing on them,” he explained.

The BTP also recently announced that four new traffic police stations will be set up in Hennur, Thalagattapura, Bellandur, and Mahadevapura.

Entry and exit points for residential layouts

If all the residents of a particular locality agree, they can coordinate with the city’s civic body, and keep only one or two entry and exit points to the area and close the rest, said Mr. Saleem.

“There are several complaints of residential layouts being taken over by traffic during the day. In many cases, cab drivers and school bus drivers park their vehicles in residential bylanes causing a lot of frustration. So, this is one of the ways we can try to address it. We can restrict the entry and exit points to the residential layout to one or two, which will prevent others from entering the locality. But all the residents of the area should agree to this,” he said.

However, he was quick to add that the RWAs need to take a unanimous decision and coordinate with the civic body to get it done and traffic police would have no objection to it.

Bus stops to be relocated

Right from the notorious Silk Board junction to many other locations in the city, BMTC buses halting to onboard people have proven to be a problem. The same concern was raised by many readers of The Hindu. Answering their questions, Mr. Saleem said steps are currently being taken to relocate such bus stops to 100 metres before or after the junction.

“Bus stops are a major issue wherever they are situated near junctions. Along with shifting their location, we are also actively sending people to the designated new bus stops as generally buses stop where people come and stand. This will help in reducing congestion near junctions,” he said.

He also said once Namma Metro work is completed, the previous bus priority lane from Silk Board to Hebbal will open again, and Metro complemented by bus priority lane will provide the much-needed boost for public transport.