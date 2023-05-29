HamberMenu
#THtalksBengaluru: Live chat with BMTC MD on June 1

May 29, 2023 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

From a lack of services during the late evening hours to last-mile connectivity, citizens have often flagged issues with the city bus services provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Despite more options being available now, including Namma Metro, BMTC buses continue to be the lifeline of the public transport in burgeoning Bengaluru, catering to an average ridership of around 28 lakh.

On June 1 [Thursday], IAS officer Sathyavathi G., Managing Director of BMTC, will answer your questions as she participates in #THtalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. You can send in your questions to us via mail (letters.bangalore@thehindu.co.in) or on our Twitter handle (@THBengaluru) right away, apart from participating in the live chat on June 1.

