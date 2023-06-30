THTalksBengaluru: ‘Flyovers and signal-free corridors do not solve traffic congestion’

June 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Flyovers and signal-free corridors do not solve traffic congestion in the city. In fact, there is a concept that the provision of such infrastructure will invite more traffic onto these corridors and lead to congestion eventually. Flyovers will mostly shift the bottleneck from one junction to another,” said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, adding that interventions to decongest city streets need a much deeper understanding of urban mobility and experts’ advice.

He was talking part in the #THTalksBengaluru, the online Q&A session organised by The Hindu on June 30.

His comments gain significance as he is also in charge of the city’s traffic, and the city’s civic body is working on 11 new flyovers approved last year and is presently under review by the new government.

Mr. Dayananda batted for city traffic police inputs to be taken while planning any road infrastructure for the city.

“There are mechanisms where we give our inputs. But sometimes, the civic body does certain things without our knowledge, and we need to sort it out at higher levels. That process is ongoing,” he said.

For instance, he said the city traffic police has taken up a survey of unscientific speed breakers across the city and will provide that list to the civic body. “We want speed breakers to be installed only on the suggestion and approval of the traffic police in the city,” he said.

Odd-even vehicles rule

Responding to a question on whether odd-even vehicle restrictions as imposed in New Delhi was a solution to decongest the city, he said an earlier study taken up in 2015, when he was Additional Commissioner (Traffic), found it was not feasible for the city, adding that there had been no new proposal for the same.

Speaking of dangerous wheeling on the city streets, he said that they were now not only recommending the cancellation of the driver’s licence of such offenders but also writing to the Transport Department to cancel the Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle, as there are modifications made to these vehicles in contravention of norms. Once the RC of a vehicle is cancelled, they cannot come to the road. He also added that if minors are found to be wheeling on the streets, the vehicle owners and their parents will be held accountable.

He also said that it was important to inculcate a traffic sense among children to bring about a slow change in road user behaviour. “We want traffic and road safety to be included in primary and high school levels as they are the ones who will take to the streets in the future. We want to create a situation where a child points out to his/her parents that they are not wearing a helmet or a seat belt,” he said.