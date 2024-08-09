ADVERTISEMENT

THTalksBengaluru: Ask a question to the Transport Minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy 

Published - August 09, 2024 01:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Have a question about HSRP number plates, the Shakti scheme, KSRTC, BMTC buses, or the Muzrai Department? Get answers from Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka’s Transport and Muzrai Minister, as The Hindu will pose your questions to him on #THTalksBengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy, an eight-time Congress MLA from Bengaluru, represents the BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. He has previously held various portfolios, including Finance, Industry, Agricultural Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies, Bengaluru Development, and Primary and Secondary Education.

A seasoned politician with a strong grasp of Bengaluru’s civic affairs, Mr. Reddy began his political career with the Bengaluru City Corporation Council from 1983 to 1988.

Readers can submit their questions about the Transport Department, State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC or the Muzrai Department via email to thtalksbengaluru@thehindu.co.in before 12 p.m. on August 13. The interaction will be published on August 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US