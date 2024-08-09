THTalksBengaluru: Ask a question to the Transport Minister of Karnataka Ramalinga Reddy 

Have a question about HSRP number plates, the Shakti scheme, KSRTC, BMTC buses, or the Muzrai Department? Get answers from Ramalinga Reddy, Karnataka’s Transport and Muzrai Minister, as The Hindu will pose your questions to him on #THTalksBengaluru.

Mr. Reddy, an eight-time Congress MLA from Bengaluru, represents the BTM Layout constituency in Bengaluru. He has previously held various portfolios, including Finance, Industry, Agricultural Marketing, Food and Civil Supplies, Bengaluru Development, and Primary and Secondary Education.

A seasoned politician with a strong grasp of Bengaluru’s civic affairs, Mr. Reddy began his political career with the Bengaluru City Corporation Council from 1983 to 1988.

Readers can submit their questions about the Transport Department, State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC or the Muzrai Department via email to thtalksbengaluru@thehindu.co.in before 12 p.m. on August 13. The interaction will be published on August 14.