Throwball coach arrested for theft

The Rajgopal Nagar police on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man, employed as a coach in a private school, for allegedly stealing valuables from his friend’s house. The accused, Manoj, lives in Peenya II stage. He is a throwball coach at a private school. “He claimed to have stolen from his friend to repay a loan as he wasn’t getting his salary,” said a senior police officer.
The police recovered a gold chain, weighing 45 gm and worth ₹2.15 lakh, from him. “He had recently visited his friend Krishna’s house. While he was there, Manoj saw his friend keep a gold chain in a drawer. On November 25, when he knew that Krishna was not a home, he sneaked into the house and stole the chain,” said a police officer.
He sold the chain at a pawn shop to repay another friend from whom he had borrowed money. When Krishna realised that the chain was missing, he lodged a complaint with the police. During the course of their investigation, the police zeroed in on Manoj as a suspect.
When questioned by the police, he allegedly claimed to stealing the chain as he has not been paid since the lockdown. “He had borrowed money from his friend, who later started demanding repayment of the loan,” the police added.
