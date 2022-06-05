Throw the revised textbooks into dustbin, says Siddaramaiah

Stating that the revised textbooks have hurt the sentiments of not only majority Hindus but also six and a half crore Kannadigas, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday urged the State Government to “throw the revised textbooks into dustbin.”

“Education Minister B.C. Nagesh has exposed the reason for revision of textbooks by stating that the revision has been taken up since it has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Who are these Hindus? The Education Minister should reveal. He should also reveal what has affected the sentiments of whom,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

He pointed out: “The revised textbook has ignored personalities such as Basavanna, Ambedkar, Savithri Bai Phule, Narayanguru, Kuvempu and others. Isn’t those protesting against the chairman of the textbook committee, who has berated these personalities, Hindus?” Further, he stated: “Scholars from backward classes and Dalit communities have not found representation in textbook revision committee. Do these communities are not part of the scheme of things of Mr. Nagesh? Is this why representation has not been given?”

The former Chief Minister questioned if Basavanna and Baba Saheb Ambedkar were ignored because they left Hindu religion. “Were Narayanguru, Periyar and Kuvempu dropped because they pointed out at the shortcomings in Hindu religion? The biggest number of poor in the country come from Dalit and backward classes. Most students in Government schools are from these communities. Will the insult to Buddha, Basavanna, Ambedkar, Savithribai Phule and Narayanguru not affect the sentiments of these children?,” he wondered.