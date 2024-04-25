GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three youths run over by train near Marathahalli

April 25, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Three youths were runover by a train near Marathahalli underbridge on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Shashikumar, 20, Balasubramanyam, 21, and Lokesh, 20, all hailing from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh who were living as paying guests at Marathahalli. Of them, Lokesh was working as a cab driver, Balasubramanyam was studying in the city, and Shashikumar had recently come to the city in search of a job. 

The police said the three victims were taking a stroll after dinner and probably were trying to cross the railway tracks or were walking along them to cross the road and enter the adjoining road near Marathahalli underbridge around 9.30 p.m. when the accident is said to have occurred.

The loco pilot of the Yeshwantpur—Kannur Express called the station master of Byappanahalli Railway Station and alerted him about the accident, following which the Railway Police Control Room was alerted and a search operation was launched. However, they couldn’t find the victims in the dark on Wednesday night and the search was called off. The bodies were discovered by railway personnel maintaining the tracks on Thursday morning. The bodies were strewn on the tracks, sources said.

Senior railway police officials said it was a case of an accident. 

Related Topics

Bangalore / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.