Three years on, LED street lights project yet to gain traction

Consortium that bagged the tender has till the end of year to replace at least one lakh sodium vapour street lights with LED ones

Nearly three years after it was taken up, the project to replace the city’s 4.85 lakh sodium vapour street lights with LED ones is yet to take off. With several deadlines issued and no tangible result on ground, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been instructed to issue a final deadline to the consortium that has bagged the tender.

As per directions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the consortium will be given time till the end of the year to replace at least one lakh street lights, failing which the tender is likely to be scrapped. Should that happen, the BBMP has been instructed to float fresh tenders in smaller packages to ensure that all the street lights in the city are replaced by LED lights.

This direction, according to highly placed sources, was issued following a review meeting chaired by Mr. Bommai on various development projects taken up in the city.

Sources claimed that following this directive, the consortium has begun work on replacing street lights in parts of Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bommanahalli and Dasarahalli zones. They claimed that so far, over 2,000 street lights had been replaced with the energy efficient LED lights.

The civic body had floated the global tender for the project in January 2018. The consortium of Shapoorji Pallonji, SMS Infrastructure and Samudra Electronics Systems Pvt. Ltd. bagged the tender, promising an energy efficiency of nearly 85%. The tender was approved by the then BBMP council in August 2018 and the Letter of Intent was issued to the consortium in 2019.

The consortium was given 30 months to replace sodium vapour lights to LED lights in five phases. As per the tender conditions, they would have to replace one lakh lights in each of the first four phases, and in the last phase, 85 lakhs. The consortium is also required to undertake maintenance for 10 years after installation. The consortium will be spending approximately ₹830 crore on the project. Once the LED street lights are installed, the civic body is expected to save almost ₹17 crore per month in electricity charges. Of this, the BBMP will give ₹13.5 crore to the consortium.

Sources said that nearly ₹17 crore is spent every month, translating to ₹204 crore annually, as electricity charges by the BBMP, while their maintenance comes up to ₹50 crore. If the consortium fails to ensure 85% energy saving, a fine will be levied by the BBMP, as per the tender conditions. The street lights will be monitored centrally through a smart control room. Any defect in the 4.85 lakh lights will be known immediately. This will help ensure that no part of the city is in darkness and defunct lights are taken up for repairs immediately, sources added.