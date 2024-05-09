Three-week Mango Mela in Lalbagh in Bengaluru from May 23 

The annual Mango Mela in Lalbagh Botanical Garden, the one-stop destination for different varieties of mangoes, will begin on May 23. The decision was taken by Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) after a meeting of all the stakeholders, including farmers, on May 9.

The mela will be open to visitors for three weeks. Over 100 farmers from across Karnataka are expected to participate. Around 50 mango stalls and 15 jackfruit stalls will be set up at the mela.

“The number of stalls is fewer this time due to poor supply, but good quality mangos will be available at the mela,” said C. G. Nagaraju, Managing Director, KSMDMCL. The Kari Ishad, the mango variety from Ankola in Uttara Kannada district that bagged the Geographical Indications (GI) tag in 2023, is expected to be available at the mela. The variety is considered as one of the finest quality mangoes because of its unique aroma and luscious taste, apart from a high amount of pulp.

“Other famous varieties, like Kesar from Koppal, Badami from Chitradurga and Tumakuru, will also be available. Farmers from the major mango growing regions like Kolar, Ramanagara, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural will bring varieties like Raspuri and Thothapuri,” Mr. Nagaraju said.

A smaller version of the Mango Mela was organised under the name Mango Utsav earlier in April for four days, in National College ground. The event had attracted thousands of mango lovers.

Rates to be higher this year

With a dip in yield this time, consumers have been complaining of higher prices of mangoes this year with good quality fruits costing around ₹250 per kg.

According to a source in the mango board, the rate of mangoes even at the mela will be on the higher side this time.

“The yield has been horrible this time. While 30% yield was expected, it has gone below that. Hence, the prices will be more as the farmers have to be compensated. The prices, like in any market, will be proportional to supply and demand,” according to the source.

