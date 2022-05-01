Three teenage boys drown in Krishi Honda

Three boys drowned in a Krishi Honda when they went to swim along with others in Hampasandra village in Gauribidanur on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Likhith, 15, Manoj, 15 and Rajesh, 16.

The boys, on Sunday, decided to swim in the Krishi Honda and went along with nine boys. Likhith, Manoj and Rajesh did not know how to swim. They ventured into the water and drowned, the police said.

The other boys rushed out of water and ran towards the village to get help, but it was too late. The villagers searched, but could not trace the boys. They alerted the fire and emergency service personnel, who reached the spot and used JCB to break the pond to drain out water and retrieved the bodies.

The police have taken up a case of unnatural death and investigation is on to ascertain if there was any foul play.