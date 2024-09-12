Three students killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Three students were killed after a bike on which they were riding back home from a birthday party rammed a goods lorry in the wee hours of Thursday, September 12, at Airport Road in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased are Rohith, 22, Sujith, 22, and Harsha, 22. They were pursuing a BSc in agriculture at Yelahanka. An FIR has been registered at Chikkajala traffic police station.

According to the police, five students had celebrated a birthday party for Sujith near the airport. While two students were riding on another bike, three were riding on the bike involved in the accident.

While they were traveling back home at 1 a.m., the bike rammed a goods lorry from behind. Due to the impact, the trio died on the spot. The lorry driver fled the scene fearing consequences.

BMTC bus runs over bartender

In another incident, a bartender identified as Ravikumar, 38, was killed after a BMTC bus ran over him. He was working in a bar at Whitefield. On Thursday morning, while crossing the road at Whitefield, the bus ran over him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.