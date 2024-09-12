GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three students killed in road accident in Bengaluru

Published - September 12, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three students were killed after a bike on which they were riding back home from a birthday party rammed a goods lorry in the wee hours of Thursday, September 12, at Airport Road in Bengaluru. 

The deceased are Rohith, 22, Sujith, 22, and Harsha, 22. They were pursuing a BSc in agriculture at Yelahanka. An FIR has been registered at Chikkajala traffic police station. 

According to the police, five students had celebrated a birthday party for Sujith near the airport. While two students were riding on another bike, three were riding on the bike involved in the accident. 

While they were traveling back home at 1 a.m., the bike rammed a goods lorry from behind. Due to the impact, the trio died on the spot. The lorry driver fled the scene fearing consequences.

BMTC bus runs over bartender

In another incident, a bartender identified as Ravikumar, 38, was killed after a BMTC bus ran over him. He was working in a bar at Whitefield. On Thursday morning, while crossing the road at Whitefield, the bus ran over him.

