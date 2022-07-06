Three students held for peddling drugs

The Madanayakanahalli police on Wednesday arrested three students and recovered MDMA powder, one kg of marijuana, and four mobile phones worth ₹10 lakh from them.

The accused, according to the police, are students of a reputed college pursuing bachelors and masters degree courses. The accused transitioned from being users to peddlers and would source the drugs from their contact — an African national — and efforts are on to track down the supplier who is presently on the run, the police said.

The prime accused are from Thiruvanathapuram in Kerala. They would visit Indiranagar, MG Road and Koramangala during the weekends to supply drugs to their contacts, the police added. The police booked the accused under the NDPS Act.