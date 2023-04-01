HamberMenu
Three students drown in Chickballapur reservoir

April 01, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three 21-year-old students pursuing B.Pharm at a private college in Bengaluru drowned at Srinivasa Sagar reservoir in Chickballapur on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Imran, Radhika, and Pooja, who along with three others, had gone on a trip on bikes to Srinivasa Sagar.

Even though they did not know how to swim, the trio ventured into the water and started clicking photographs. They then slipped and drowned. The other three raised an alarm, prompting passers-by to rush to their help. A few villagers jumped into the water and pulled out Pooja and others. Pooja was alive when she was pulled out, but by the time she was taken to the hospital, it was too late, according to Chickballapur Rural police who have registered a case of unnatural death.

