Three runaway boys reunited with parents

They had gone to Mysuru for Dasara and returned to Bengaluru on Sunday where they were found seeking newspaper distribution jobs

Three minor boys, class X students from Bagalagunte, who were reported missing by their parents on Saturday, were traced near Anand Rao circle on Monday morning.

The boys were asking for newspaper distribution jobs in the early hours. Newspaper agency employees suspected something amiss and alerted the Upparpet police.

The police identified the boys as those reported missing. The Bagalagunte police had shared photographs of the boys across police stations in Karnataka.

The boys were handed over to their parents later in the day and counselled on the dangers of running away. According to the police, two of the three children had left notes for their parents stating they were leaving home to make a name for themselves in sports.

The boys told police that they went to Kengeri and then to Mysuru where they saw a few Dasara events. They returned to the city early Sunday morning.

They roamed the areas surrounding Kanteerava Stadium and enquired about paper distribution jobs. The parents told the media that they are not against sports but wanted them to concentrate on their exams.

The police are yet to trace three 12-year-old children and a 21-year-old woman studying BCA who have been missing since Sunday from their residences in AGB Layout. The parents have filed complaints and efforts are on to trace them.