Three rooftop pubs shut down in Indiranagar

Stepping up the ante against rooftop pubs, residents of Indiranagar have prepared a list of 24 such pubs and handed it over to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for action against those that do not have a valid trade licence. Over the last week, the civic body has shut down three popular rooftop pubs allegedly operating illegally. After persistent protests by residents of Indiranagar, Dr. Ashok, Joint Commissioner (East), BBMP, made a surprise visit to the area on Friday night to see the situation first hand.

“I found two rooftop pubs – Jonah’s and Fatty Bao — operating illegally without trade licence. I have ordered their immediate shut down. Residents have given a list of other such rooftop pubs against whom we will take action soon,” he said. This comes close on the heels of BBMP shutting down another popular rooftop pub — Tippler On The Roof— after the residents secured a favourable order from the High Court. Sneha Nandihal, a resident of Indiranagar, said their protests were finally paying off and some action was being taken against illegal pubs. “But we hope BBMP doesn’t discontinue its effort and take action against all illegal pubs and commercial establishments in the area,” she said.