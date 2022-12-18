Three ‘police informers’ arrested for robbery

December 18, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Nandi Giridhama police on Sunday arrested a cab driver and two of his associates who, posing as police informers, would allegedly rob people at tourists spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint filed by two city based businessmen, the police tracked down the accused and arrested Gangadhar, 31, cab driver from Doddaballapur and his associates Ratish Kumar, 27, a delivery executive from HSR Layout and Arun Kumar, 29, an autorickshaw driver from Kolar. The trio moved in a car at tourists spots, identified soft targets and robbed them.

Using a similar Modus Operandi, the accused confronted Shankarappa and Murali Kumar, who were relaxing near a dhaba after parking their car near Nandi Giridhama last Tuesday. The trio, posing as police informers, threatened the victim to foist false cases and robbed their gold valuables, cash and mobile phones. The accused even threatened the victim at knife point when the duo tried to resist, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. Probe revealed that the accused are habitual offenders involved in as many as 38 robbery cases in and around Karnataka as well as the neighboring States. Based on their confession, the police recovered two gold chains worth ₹1.5 lakh, a car and two knives which the accused were using to commit the crime and six mobile phones from them. The police have taken the accused into custody to question them in detail, while efforts are on to track down one more associate identified as Vijay, who is presently on the run.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US