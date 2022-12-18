Three ‘police informers’ arrested for robbery

December 18, 2022 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Nandi Giridhama police on Sunday arrested a cab driver and two of his associates who, posing as police informers, would allegedly rob people at tourists spots.

Based on the complaint filed by two city based businessmen, the police tracked down the accused and arrested Gangadhar, 31, cab driver from Doddaballapur and his associates Ratish Kumar, 27, a delivery executive from HSR Layout and Arun Kumar, 29, an autorickshaw driver from Kolar. The trio moved in a car at tourists spots, identified soft targets and robbed them.

Using a similar Modus Operandi, the accused confronted Shankarappa and Murali Kumar, who were relaxing near a dhaba after parking their car near Nandi Giridhama last Tuesday. The trio, posing as police informers, threatened the victim to foist false cases and robbed their gold valuables, cash and mobile phones. The accused even threatened the victim at knife point when the duo tried to resist, said the police.

Based on the complaint, the police tracked down the accused and arrested them. Probe revealed that the accused are habitual offenders involved in as many as 38 robbery cases in and around Karnataka as well as the neighboring States. Based on their confession, the police recovered two gold chains worth ₹1.5 lakh, a car and two knives which the accused were using to commit the crime and six mobile phones from them. The police have taken the accused into custody to question them in detail, while efforts are on to track down one more associate identified as Vijay, who is presently on the run.