Three persons who opened fire at rowdy-turned-realtor arrested

December 10, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Whitefield Division Police arrested three shooters from Prakasham district of Andhra Pradesh, who along with their associate, opened fire at a rowdy-turned-realtor, and his car driver in a bid to kill them in Seegehalli in K.R. Puram on Thursday.

Fear gripped the residents of Happy Garden in Seegehalli when the assailants confronted Shivashankar Reddy and his associate Ashok Reddy, and opened fire indiscriminately, and escaped in two motorcycles.

Shivashankar Reddy had come to inspect the apartment he was constructing and was talking to a neighbour when the incident occured. The injured Shivashankar and Ashok were rushed to hospital and survived.

Initial probe revealed that Shivashankar Reddy is a rowdy having as many as nine criminal cases pending against him. His family from Tambalapalli in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, had an arch rivalry with their neighbour Byyareddy and eventually killed him in 2011. In retaliation Byyareddy’s family killed Shivashankar’s father Jayachandra Reddy and attacked Shivashankar Reddy before he could retaliate.

They stalked Shivashankar Reddy armed with country-made weapons and carried out the attack before fleeing. However, the special team of police tracked their movements and arrested three of the attackers from Mundaluru town in Prakasham district while efforts are on to track down others, S. Girish, DCP, Whitefield said.

