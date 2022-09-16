Three persons killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Staff Reporter September 16, 2022 22:46 IST

Three persons were killed in separate accidents in the city since Thursday.

A pharmacy student was killed when he rammed his bike into a speeding lorry and both vehicles caught fire near Sanjay Nagar in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased has been identified as Suman Banik, 21, hailing from Tripura. He was a pharmacy student also working as a medical representative in the city.

Around 3.45 a.m., Suman Banik was speeding in the wrong direction a one-way street on the Ballari Road, and rammed his bike into a lorry. He fell down and sustained severe injuries. The lorry, also moving at a high speed, dragged the bike over 100 metres and both the vehicles caught fire. The lorry driver jumped out of his cabin, and escaped unhurt. Fire tenders put out the blaze, and passers-by took Suman Banik to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead.

In another accident, a youth hailing from Tripura, Sripasa Nama, 23, who was trying to cross the busy Begur Main Road was hit by a minibus and was killed on the spot on Thursday night. The minibus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene. Madiwala traffic police have registered a case and are on the hunt for the driver.

In the third accident, a senior citizen, Narayanappa, 67, was run over by a speeding bike when he was trying to cross a busy street in Kamakshipalya after he got down from a bus from his hometown Dobspet on Thursday night. Though he was rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed to injuries on Friday morning.