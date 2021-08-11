Three persons, including director, arrested for stuntman’s death on set

The police have also booked the producer

Following the death of a stuntman who was electrocuted during the shoot of a Kannada film in Jogenahalli near Bidadi on August 9, the police on Tuesday arrested the director, stuntmaster and crane operator. They have been charged for causing death due to negligence. The victim, Vivek, 35, was working on the set of the film ‘Love You Rachchu’, starring Ajay Rao and Rachita Ram.

“Five people have been booked. We have arrested stuntmaster Vinod Kumar, director Shankar Idigar, and crane operator Mahadev. We are on the lookout for the producer, Guru Deshpande who was not present when the incident took place, and the unit incharge, Fernandes, who was on the set but is absconding,” said a senior police officer, adding that they visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

The stunt crew were shooting a fight sequence with cranes and a metal rope at a private resort. During the sequence, Vivek came in contact with a high tension wire and was electrocuted on the spot. Two others were also injured during the shooting and have been hospitalised.

A case has been taken up based on the complaint filed by a constable who visited the spot. “It is a clear case of negligence as everyone at the spot knew that there was a high tension wire over the area where the shoot was taking place. Despite this, there were no safety measures in place. No permission was taken from the concerned authorities to perform the stunt,”said a police officer.

He added that given the presence of the high tension wire, a crane and metal ropes were used.

“The crane was operating close to the high tension wire, which led to the mishap. This act shows rash and negligent acts endangering the lives of people,” said the police officer.

The three arrested accused were produced before the court and remanded into judicial custody till August 24. “We are questioning all the crew members and will also be calling the lead actor, Ajay Rao,” said the police.