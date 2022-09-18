Three persons arrested for running fake transport company

The southeast cybercrime police on Saturday arrested three persons who were running a fake movers and packers company under a reputed brand name and cheating people.

The accused Bramhadeva Yadav, 25, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, 20, and Vijay Kumar Yadav, 22, from Bihar put up a fake website with a contact number offering lowest price to lure gullible people.

The accused cheated many people, including 39-year-old private firm employee, Jejith Shirnali, from Tata Nagar. Mr. Shirnali searched online to transport his bike to Sagar and contacted the accused. The accused offered to transport his bike for ₹1,000. They came home packed the bike and took it away after Mr. Shirnali transferred the money online on September 7.

The cheating came to light when Mr. Shirnali called them after the bike was not delivered even after the deadline. The accused demanded him to transfer ₹8,000 more to get his bike. Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Shirnali approached the police and filed a case. Police said that the accused have been operating in the city for the last one year and are suspected to have cheated many people.