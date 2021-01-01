Three pairs of trains to KIA from Monday

Bengaluru

01 January 2021 11:39 IST

30 more MEMU/DEMU suburban trains also to be operated

Bringing an end to the wait of air passengers and airport employees, the South Western Railway (SWR), in good news for the new year, will start services to the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Monday.

SWR Chief PRO E. Vijaya said that as per the plan, three new pairs of trains are scheduled to be operated on the line. As per the tentative schedule, the first train from KSR Bengaluru towards the airport will leave at 4.45 a.m. and reach the halt station at 5.50 a.m. The second train will leave at 9 p.m. and reach KIA at 10.05 p.m.

In the return direction, the train will leave the halt station at 6.15 a.m. to reach KSR Bengaluru at 7.45 a.m. Another train will depart at 10.30 p.m.

From Yelahanka to KIA, the train will leave at 7 a.m. and reach KIA at 7.20 a.m.

The official said in addition to three pairs of trains, already notified DEMU trains operated from Yeshwanthpur junction to Bangarpet and from Cantonment to Bangarpet will have a stoppage at KIA halt station.

The DEMU train from Yeshwanthpur will leave at 8.30 a.m. and reach the halt station at 9.16 a.m. Another train from Cantonment leaves at 5.55 p.m. and reaches the halt station at 6.50 p.m.

In addition, for the benefit of people travelling from the outskirts and neighbouring districts, the SWR has decided to run 30 MEMU/DEMU services from January 4.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma told The Hindu, “At present, we are running eight MEMU/DEMU trains. Trains will be operated on Bengaluru- Bangarpet-Marikuppam and Bengaluru-Mysuru sectors as ridership has increased considerably. For the benefit of the general public, especially those who are travelling from the outskirts to Bengaluru, we have decided to run more trains.”

Trains will be operated on KSR Bengaluru-Jolarpettai, Hosur-Baiyappanahalli, Yeshwanthpur- Hindupur, Banaswadi-Bengaluru, Hassan-Bengaluru and other routes.

No additional services of Namma Metro

For the first in a decade, the BMRCL and BMTC did not operate additional services on New Year's eve.

Every New Year's eve, the Namma Metro services were extended till 2 a.m., especially for the benefit of those partying on M.G. Road, Brigade Road and other areas in the CBD.