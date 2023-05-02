Three on motorcycle killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

May 02, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Bengaluru

In the second such major accident, three people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car parked on the side of the road, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Jayapura Gate in Ramanagara on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain, Rahman, and Roshan, aged 18 to 22 and fabricators by profession. The trio were heading towards Mysuru when the accident occurred in the afternoon.

According to the police, the bike was speeding and the driver lost control and collided with the car that was parked owing to a deflated tyre.

Meanwhile, another car coming from behind collided with the bike. Due to the impact, the trio were thrown up and fell on the road. While two of them were killed on the spot, the third person was severely injured and shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramanagara traffic police have taken up a case of rash and negligent driving against the bike rider and have also booked the car driver.

Only recently, five members of a family were killed in Channapattna in a head-on collusion of two cars on the expressway.

The police blamed the accidents on rash and negligent driving of vehicles on the expressway and haphazard changing of tracks with different speed limits.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that a month ago, a letter was sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway requesting it to ban the entry of two-wheelers on the main carriageway.

“To avoid accidents, there is a need to impose a ban on movement on the main carriageway. We will act as per the directions of the higher-ups on prohibiting entry of two-wheelers on main lanes. They can use the service roads on either side of the carriageway. At present, what is happening is many two-wheeler riders are not following lane discipline. There is also a need for the police and the RTOs to carry out enforcement of drives,” said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT