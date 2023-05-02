ADVERTISEMENT

Three on motorcycle killed on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

May 02, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - Bengaluru

According to the police, the bike was speeding and the driver lost control and collided with the car that was parked owing to a deflated tyre

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

In the second such major accident, three people were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car parked on the side of the road, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Jayapura Gate in Ramanagara on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Hussain, Rahman, and Roshan, aged 18 to 22 and fabricators by profession. The trio were heading towards Mysuru when the accident occurred in the afternoon.

According to the police, the bike was speeding and the driver lost control and collided with the car that was parked owing to a deflated tyre.

Meanwhile, another car coming from behind collided with the bike. Due to the impact, the trio were thrown up and fell on the road. While two of them were killed on the spot, the third person was severely injured and shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ramanagara traffic police have taken up a case of rash and negligent driving against the bike rider and have also booked the car driver.

Only recently, five members of a family were killed in Channapattna in a head-on collusion of two cars on the expressway.

The police blamed the accidents on rash and negligent driving of vehicles on the expressway and haphazard changing of tracks with different speed limits.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said that a month ago, a letter was sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway requesting it to ban the entry of two-wheelers on the main carriageway.

“To avoid accidents, there is a need to impose a ban on movement on the main carriageway. We will act as per the directions of the higher-ups on prohibiting entry of two-wheelers on main lanes. They can use the service roads on either side of the carriageway. At present, what is happening is many two-wheeler riders are not following lane discipline. There is also a need for the police and the RTOs to carry out enforcement of drives,” said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US