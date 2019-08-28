Three of family among four killed in car crash

A night out for two families ended in tragedy after a two-year-old boy, his parents and their friend were killed on the spot in an accident on Attibele–Sarjapur road early on Tuesday.

Two others, the deceased friend’s husband and their two-year-old daughter, sustained injuries. According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, and it jumped the divider and collided with a passing truck.

The deceased have been identified as Anjani Yadav, 31, a software engineer, his wife, Neha Yadav, 28, their son Dhruv Yadav, and their family friend Shubhra Santosh, 27. Shubhra’s husband, Santosh, and their daughter survived and are being treated in a hospital.

Three of the accident victims.

The Yadavs hailed from Uttar Pradesh and lived in DS Max Layout at Billapur village on Sarjapur Road. Santosh, too, is a software engineer working in the city. “Anjani decided to take Santosh and his family out for dinner and went to a restaurant” said the police, and added that Anjani was driving the car.

While on their way back home at around 12.45 a.m., Anjani, who was allegedly speeding, lost control and rammed into the median on Attibele–Sarjapur road. On impact, the car jumped the divider and landed on the other side of the road where it collided with a truck. “The impact of the accident was such that the four the six occupants of the car died on the spot and the vehicle was completely damaged,” said the police.

Motorists passing by rushed to the help and alerted Sarjapur police, who extricated the survivors from the mangled wreck.

Doctors declared Anjani and his family and Shubhra dead on arrival. The Sarjapur police have taken up a case of death due to negligence.