Three of a family set themselves on fire

In a ghastly incident, a family of three succumbed to death after they set themselves ablaze in a suspected suicide pact at their residence in HSR Layout on Friday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Santosh Kumar, 54, his wife Oman Santosh, 50, and their daughter Sanusha, 17. The family hails from Kerala and had been living in the city for over a decade now. The family had shifted to the house, in which they ended their lives on Friday, three months ago on rent and since then had been living in isolation and had not spoken much with their neighbours, police said.

On Friday morning, around 5:45 a.m., there was dense smoke billowing out from the house prompting their neighbours to rush to their rescue. However, the family had bolted the doors from inside and the neighbours couldn’t break into the house, prompting them to call Fire and Emergency Services. By the time fire tenders rushed to the spot, broke open the door and went in, all three were charred to death.

Fire personnel suspect that the family has poured kerosene over themselves and set themselves ablaze and that it was not a fire accident, police sources said.

Police have not found a death note in the house. However, preliminary investigations have revealed that Santosh Kumar was a small-time industrialist and had recently started an industrial unit, manufacturing spare parts of machine tools in Bommanahalli Industrial Area, which had run into losses. He was caught in a debt trap and was under severe pressure to repay his loans, investigations by the police revealed.

HSR Layout Police have now booked a case of abettment to suicide under Section 306 of Indian Penal Code against unidentified individuals. “Since the entire family has died and our investigations reveal he was in a debt trap and was under pressure to repay, so we have taken up a case for abettment to suicide and we will investigate,” a senior police official said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)