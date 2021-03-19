Three new COVID-19 clusters emerge in Yelahanka zone

19 March 2021 06:31 IST

Contact tracing is proving to be a nightmare as one family visited ISKCON temple, say health officers

Three new clusters have been detected in Yelahanka zone, taking the total number of active clusters to five. However, contact tracing is proving to be a nightmare as one family visited a temple despite being asked to remain in home isolation.

Among the new clusters, seven residents of an apartment in Vidyaranyapura ward have tested positive for COVID-19. The first positive case was detected on March 8 after a person returned from Kerala and developed symptoms. As a precautionary measure, BBMP health officials had advised other residents to stay indoors, even though they all initially tested negative.

However, one family went to ISKCON temple on March 9. The four family members developed symptoms on March 14 and tested positive the next day. On March 17, two more residents tested positive.

“We have intimated our counterparts in West zone. They will have to inform ISKCON authorities. It is very difficult to trace the secondary contacts, who may have visited the temple the same day as the family,” a health officer said.

In the second new cluster, seven members of a family, including a 9-year-old boy and an 87-year-old man, tested positive on Thursday. The whole family, residents of BEL Layout in Doddabommasandra ward, had attended a wedding in R.T. Nagar on March 2. Later, they got to know that one of the attendees had tested positive. On learning this, the family got tested at the PHC in Thindlu, following which one person tested positive. The other members were asked to be remain in home isolation. Two persons, including the 87-year-old man, have been admitted to a private hospital.

The third new cluster was detected in Chikkabommasandra in Yelahanka Satellite ward. The health officer said two persons tested positive on Wednesday. Health officials from M.S. Palya PHC visited the area for contact tracing and found that the duo were residents of a duplex along with seven other persons – 6 on the first floor and 3 on the ground floor. Four of them received positive confirmation messages on Thursday.