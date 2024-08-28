Three murder cases cracked in 48 hours; stepfather arrested for killing two minor girls

The North East Division Police have cracked three recent murder cases reported in their jurisdiction over the past week, within the golden hour of 48 hours, including the gruesome double murder of two minor girls and arrested their stepfather.

‘Girls spoke to boys’

Police arrested Mohan Amith, 40, who worked as a delivery executive with a grocery chain in the city and lived with Anita in Kaveri Layout, Dasarahalli, for the past nine years since she divorced her husband.

Anita, who worked at a garment shop, came home on August 24 to find her two daughters, Soni, 16, and Srushti, 14, both lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit and a blood-stained machete nearby. Mohan was missing.

Police tracked down Mohan, who has reportedly confessed to the crime. He told the police that he had warned the two girls against speaking to boys in their class. He reportedly even threatened to kill them if they spoke to boys, and when they did not heed his warnings, he allegedly killed them last week. He was boarding a train when he was arrested.

Domestic row

In another case, Bagalur police arrested a 50-year-old labourer who killed his wife over a domestic row on August 24 and tried to create an alibi by filing a complaint the next day that she was murdered. However, the police cracked the case in 48 hours and arrested Mehboob Pasha for the crime.

According to the police, Mehboob Pasha, a native of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh had come to the city a few years ago along with his second wife Mumtaz. They stayed in a rented house in Razaq Palya and worked as daily wage labourers. However, of late, Pasha started doubting his wife suspecting fidelity and the duo used to have frequent fights. Following a fight, Pasha took Mumtaz to a Guava farm on the pretext of fetching fruits and bludgeoned her to death on August 24.

He later returned, leaving the body and stayed away from home the whole night. The next day, he filed a complaint with the police, claiming he had been to Kolar the previous day, and when his wife did not respond to calls, he went in search of her to the guava fields where they worked and found her killed. However, during the probe, it came to light that Mehboob Pasha had not gone to Kolar, and he changed his versions multiple times. Following this, he was detained and questioned when he reportedly confessed to the crime.

Body set on fire

In yet another case, Sampigehalli police arrested Sadiq, 27, a construction labourer, for murdering his drinking partner in a shed in Hegde Nagar on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased Pushparaj, 24, who is also a labourer and an alcoholic, used to harass Sadiq and extort money from him frequently. The accused had even occupied the space of Sadiq where he used to sleep frequently. Unable to bear harassment and humiliation, Sadiq allegedly bludgeoned Pushparaj to death while he was sleeping and set the body on fire to conceal his identity. Police identified the deceased with a tattoo on his hand and the accused through CCTV footage from the vicinity.

Sajith V.J., explaining how heinous offence cases are cracked, said that following any such offence, a special team is formed, drawing on personnel from various police stations who are experts in various tasks like CCTV surveillance, CDR analysis, bandobast at entry and exit points of the city. “The special team functions till the cases are cracked. Later, these personnel go back to work in their respective stations,” he said.