Three more police stations get libraries

The library at Koramangala police station that was inaugurated on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, South East Division Police set up libraries in three police stations as part of their community outreach initiative. The first such initiative was taken at Hulimavu Police Station in September earlier this year and has been a success, police said.

C.K. Baba, DCP (South East), who has been spearheading the initiative, said with libraries being inaugurated in Koramangala, Electronics City, and Mico Layout, four of the 14 police stations in the division now had libraries and the remaining 10 stations would also get soon. “Libraries will help us make the police stations more citizen-friendly and welcoming. They will also help our personnel to pick up a reading habit and it is one of the best ways to de-stress amidst their hectic work at the police stations. Our personnel will also improve their vocabulary from reading books,” he said, adding the police would be happy if those visiting the police stations pick up a habit of reading books because of the libraries.

Radha Kulkarni, the granddaughter of Huyilugolu Narayana Rao, who wrote the famous poem “Uadayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Nadu....”, and a writer herself, inaugurated the library at Koramangala Police Station on Monday.

At each police station, police have put up book racks along with chairs and a reading table at the entrance. Police have crowdsourced books from residents of the area, also using the opportunity for community outreach.