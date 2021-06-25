Three more Delta variant cases of COVID detected in Mysuru

MYSURU

25 June 2021 00:35 IST

None of them is the Delta Plus strain

Three more Delta variants of COVID-19 have been detected in Mysuru. This was confirmed by the lab at NIMHANS, Bengaluru, that carried out genome sequencing of the samples sent from the district.

Mysuru District Health Officer K.H. Prasad confirmed to The Hindu the discovery of three more Delta cases, but he underlined that they were not Delta Plus variant. One Delta Plus variant was reported from Mysuru a few days ago.

Out of the four Delta cases detected so far in Mysuru, three are Delta variants B1.617.2 and one is Delta Plus variant B1.617.2.1. “With the finding of more cases of Delta variants of the coronavirus, we have taken all necessary precautions,” he said. Dr. Prasad said the cases of Delta strains were detected in the same batch of 20 samples sent in May. These samples represented nearly 30,000 COVID-19 cases that were reported in that month, the DHO said, adding that samples from Mysuru are sent for genome sequencing once in 15 days.

Another batch of 20-25 samples have been sent to the NIMHANS and the results are awaited, he said.

None of patients, who are youngsters, infected by the Delta variants have shown any symptoms, with three of them who have recovered being in home isolation and one at a COVID-19 Care Center. “No deaths have occurred because of the variants and we are keeping tabs on their health status despite their being fully recovered,” the DHO said.