Three more arrested in businessman murder case in Bengaluru

The Chamarajapet police, probing the Jugraj Jain murder case, arrested three more persons and recovered valuables and cash worth ₹4.9 crore from them.

The prime accused is Bijaram, 24, a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan and his associates, Puran Ram Devasi alias Pooran Ram, 26, a resident of Goa and a native of Raipur, Mahendra Devasi, 27, of Raipur, Om Prakash Devasi, 24, a resident of Chickpet and native of Raipur, Rajasthan. One more accused, identified as Om Ram Devasi, is at large and efforts are on to nab him.

Mr. Jain, 74, a resident of King’s Enclave apartment in Chamarajapet, who was running Deepam Electricals on SV Lane in Chickpet, was murdered, allegedly by Bijaram, at his flat on the midnight of May 24, 2022.

Bijaram joined as a domestic help to assist the elderly businessman and planned and killed him while he was alone. On the fateful night, Bijaram threw chilli power into his eyes, gagged his mouth, tied his hands and legs before strangulating him to death, the police said.

The police added that he ransacked the house, stuffed the valuables in bags, and escaped to Goa, where he handed over the valuables to his associates and left for his hometown.

However, Bijaram, who was on run, was caught in Gujarat by the Amirgadh police of Banaskantha district on May 29, while they were conducting random vehicle checks to look for the suspects after getting an alert from the Bengaluru police.

Bijaram was travelling in a truck and upon checking his bag, the police found ₹8.4 lakh cash and ₹23.8 lakh worth of gold valuables. Bijaram was later handed over to the Chamarajapet police, who learnt of the involvement of four more persons.

A team, led by ACP Giri K.C., went to Goa and conducted a search in Puran's house and seized 8.5 kg of gold jewellery, a mobile phone, and also arrested Puran.

Based on further information, the team went to Khiwal village in Pali district of Rajasthan and arrested brothers Mahendra and Om Prakah, seized ₹45 lakh in cash from them, and two mobile phones.

Sanjeev M. Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said one more accused is at large in the case and efforts are made to nab him. The seized property from the four accused persons is worth around ₹4.93 crore.

According to the police, Bijaram stole the gold jewellery, silver articles, and cash from the wardrobe in Mr. Jain’s bedroom and filled it in a bag. Om Ram Devasi had come from Goa and was waiting for him outside the apartment. The duo took the bags and went to Majestic, from there they took a bus to Chitradurga. In Chitradurga, they hired a car and went to Hubballi and from there they went to Goa by train.

In Goa, they divided the stolen property in three bags. One bag was taken by Bijaram, another by Om Ram, and the third was left with Puran. Both had to go to Rajasthan, so they left a majority of the stolen goods with Puran, to avoid getting caught by the police.

Puran runs a hardware shop in Goa, Om Prakash works in a cloth shop in Chickpet, Mahendra works in a jewellery shop in Pali, and Om Ram owns a garments store in Goa, the police said.

Bijaram's wife used to pester him to get more money and open his own shop like their relatives, which led him to hatch murder plan, the police added.