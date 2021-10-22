Three mobile learning centres flagged off

For the benefit of children of migrant families and students who had to drop out of school because of the pandemic, the State Government along with the non-government organisation, Save the Children, launched three mobile learning centres on Friday.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh flagged off three buses that will function as learning centres at Vidhana Soudha. They have been stocked with books and educational tools. They will visit 30 areas in Bengaluru, including slum pockets.

The Minister said in the wake of the State Government resuming mid-day meals, attendance of students will increase in the coming days. Students in Grades I-V will return to the classroom on October 25. “From the first week of November, mid-meal would be provided to students of all the classes. Meanwhile, the department will strive to bring students who dropped out back to schools,” said the Minister.