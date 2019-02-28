Three men on a bike assault BMTC bus driver and conductor

Three men on motorcycle dragged a BMTC bus driver out of his seat and assaulted him in after he took them to task for blocking the busy Old Airport Road. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. The trio also beat up the conductor when he tried to intervene. The trio fled when a few passengers intervened leaving their motorcycle behind.

In his complaint to the police, BMTC driver Shabbir Khan, 45, said that the accused, who were on one motorcycle, intercepted the bus at a stop and asked if one of them could board it. However, instead of getting into the bus, the men allegedly began to chat with each other. At the same time, they did not allow the bus to move. Shabbir asked them to get out of the way so that the bus could move.

Enraged, the trio allegedly abused him before dragged him out of his seat. The conductor rushed to help his colleague, but was overpowered and allegedly beaten up by the accused. At that point, a few passengers intervened.

The motorcycle is in the possession of the police who are trying to trace its owner.

The trio have been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (provoke breach of peace) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code.